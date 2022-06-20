N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found

A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after his disappearance in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

Police say Walsh, who was known as Tony to family and friends, left a residence in Crowes Mills, N.S., on Aug. 23, 2019. He was last heard from around 1:20 p.m. that day.

His disappearance was initially investigated as a missing person’s case. However, in December 2020, police said they were treating the case as a homicide after receiving new evidence.

The investigation led police to arrest a 56-year-old Londonderry, N.S., man on Thursday.

John Alfred Cook has been charged with first-degree murder in Walsh’s death.

Investigators also found human remains Thursday in the Londonderry area. Police say they believe the remains are those of Walsh, based on evidence and information collected by investigators.

Cook has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Truro provincial court on Aug. 2.

