N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after his disappearance in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Police say Walsh, who was known as Tony to family and friends, left a residence in Crowes Mills, N.S., on Aug. 23, 2019. He was last heard from around 1:20 p.m. that day.
His disappearance was initially investigated as a missing person’s case. However, in December 2020, police said they were treating the case as a homicide after receiving new evidence.
The investigation led police to arrest a 56-year-old Londonderry, N.S., man on Thursday.
John Alfred Cook has been charged with first-degree murder in Walsh’s death.
Investigators also found human remains Thursday in the Londonderry area. Police say they believe the remains are those of Walsh, based on evidence and information collected by investigators.
Cook has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Truro provincial court on Aug. 2.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in LangfordPolice are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.
-
Environment Canada issues two-day heat warning for London regionMother Nature is marking the official start of summer with Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit both issuing two-day heat warnings.
-
MPs may get panic buttons to boost security, after minister says he got death threatsPublic Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking into giving MPs panic buttons to increase their personal security.
-
Labrador Innu groups file human rights complaint for inadequate education fundingLabrador's two Innu First Nations have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission alleging Ottawa's funding for Innu education in their communities is inadequate and discriminatory.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter releasedVideos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
Random machete attack sends 2 to hospital: Vancouver policeTwo people were taken to the hospital after being "slashed with a machete" by a stranger on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to police.
-
Lockdown lifted at Ajax high school following alleged online threatA high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown this afternoon after reportedly receiving an online threat.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men chargedAn Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
-
Man, 82, arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting young girl in restaurant washroomPolice have made an arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl inside an Aurora restaurant washroom last week.