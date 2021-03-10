A 59-year-old man from Kingston, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police clocked him driving 65 km/hr over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a member of the Halifax Regional Police's Traffic Unit observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Main Street near Highway 111 in Dartmouth.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle driving 115 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

A 59-year-old man was ticketed for stunting – a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

His vehicle was seized and towed and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver's record.