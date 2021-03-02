A 48-year-old man from Beaver Bank, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police clocked him driving 85 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a member of the Halifax Regional Police's Traffic Unit observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Windgate Drive in Windsor Junction, N.S.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle driving 155 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone.

A 48-year-old man was ticketed for stunting – a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

His vehicle was seized and towed and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver's record.