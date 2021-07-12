N.S. man charged with uttering threats, failing to stop for police

A 26-year-old man from Torbrook, Nova Scotia is facing several charges after an incident in the community on Saturday.

Annapolis District RCMP says at approximately 4 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to a complaint of a man threatening a woman in Torbrook. According to police, the man had threatened to damage the woman’s property.

Officers located the man driving in his vehicle later in the day and attempted a traffic stop. The man refused to stop and fled from police.

Police say approximately four hours later, the man was located in Bridgewater and was arrested without incident by the Lunenburg District RCMP.

Cody Prudhomme, 26, of Torbrook, has been charged with uttering threats to property, flight from police, operating a conveyance while prohibited and two counts of breach of probation.

Prudhomme has been remanded into custody and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Monday morning.