A 55-year-old New Minas, N.S. man has been charged with voyeurism after a modified mirror was discovered in a building bathroom.

Kings District RCMP say on Jan. 21, two female tenants of Blomidon Terrace reported to police that they had discovered a modified mirror in their bathroom.

Police say they conducted an extensive investigation of the property and discovered that modifications were made to the mirror and wall behind it, to allow for viewing through an adjacent room.

Police believe the offences took place between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24.

Al Young, 55, of New Minas has been charged with voyeurism. He is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on April 7.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.