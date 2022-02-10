N.S. man dead, 13-year-old girl injured after four vehicles collide in N.B.
A Nova Scotia man is dead and a 13-year-old girl is badly injured after three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck collided near Morrell Siding, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the four-vehicle collision on Highway 2 around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say an eastbound tractor-trailer lost control and jackknifed. A pickup truck that was travelling behind the tractor-trailer was then struck from behind by a second tractor-trailer, which was unable to stop in time. Police say a third tractor-trailer then collided with the three vehicles.
The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The 51-year-old man was from Tangier, N.S.
A 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in the truck was taken to hospital with what police believe are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation, but they believe heavy snowfall and poor road conditions were a factor in the crash.
