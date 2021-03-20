A 63-year-old man from Guysborough County is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Fishermans Harbour, N.S.

Around 3:28 p.m. on Friday, members with the RCMP, Fire, and EHS responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Fishermans Harbour Road.

Police say once they arrived, they found a pickup truck in the ditch.

The driver, a 63-year-old man and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision re-constructionist attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.