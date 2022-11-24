N.S. man dies after truck crashes into tree in Port Medway

A 60-year-old man from Port Medway, N.S., has died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in the community.

Queens District RCMP, along with fire and EHS members, responded to the single-vehicle crash on Port Medway Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Port Medway Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.