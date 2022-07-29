N.S. man dies in dump truck crash: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning in Nova Scotia’s south shore.
On Friday morning around 8:30 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Lower Branch Road in Lower Branch.
Police say a dump truck had been travelling on Lower Branch Road when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.
The driver and sole occupant of the dump truck, a 55-year-old Hebbville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
