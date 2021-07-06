N.S. man dies in south shore highway collision

A 56-year-old man from Queens County, N.S. has died as a result of a motor vehicle collision Monday morning on Highway 3 in White Point, N.S.

Queens District RCMP says at approximately 9:55 a.m. on July 5, officers were notified by EHS of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 in White Point.

Police attended the scene and found that a pickup truck had been travelling on Highway 3 when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The truck suffered minor damage in the collision.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Queens County man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.