N.S. man faces charges for assault with metal pipe

A man in Digby, N.S., has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly striking two men with a metal pipe.

RCMP said that Joel Gregory Morris, 37, has been arrested after assaulting two men Thursday evening.

Police say Morris’ victims were known to him and that earlier Thursday afternoon RCMP were informed that he entered the victims’ residence on Church St., despite conditions that he not be at that home.

About three hours later, police were dispatched to a report of a possible stabbing in Mount Pleasant— though they later learned the victims were hit with a metal pipe and not stabbed, RCMP said.

“Officers were advised that the two men had possibly been stabbed by the 37-year-old Digby man, who had broken into their home,” RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said in a statement.

The two men were transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries and are expected to survive.

Morris was arrested and held in custody overnight. He will appear in Digby Provincial Court Friday.

He has been charged with:

two counts of aggravated assault

break and enter and commit

uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

