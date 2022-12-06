N.S. man faces dozens of charges after break-ins, thefts; police seize equipment stolen from fire department

A man is facing more than three dozen charges after a string of break-ins and thefts -- including the theft of life-saving equipment from a volunteer fire department -- in Pictou and Colchester counties and East Hants.

Pictou County District RCMP, Colchester County District RCMP, and East Hants District RCMP responded to the break-ins and thefts between Oct. 25 and Nov. 17.

On Nov. 16, Colchester County RCMP found and seized an abandoned enclosed trailer that had previously been stolen from a property in Valley, N.S.

Police identified a person of interest and arrested a 26-year-old man from Lyons Brook on Nov. 17.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Lyons Brook on Nov. 18. Police say they seized several items, including a loaded rifle, a shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools, including “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment that had been stolen from the Barneys River Volunteer Fire Department.

Police say they also seized a truck that was reported stolen in Ontario in October.

Aaron Eildert Rice, 26, of Lyons Brooks, has been charged with:

break and enter (seven counts)

theft (eight counts)

possession of stolen property (three counts)

fraud

using a stolen credit card (five counts)

identity theft (two counts)

careless use of a firearm (two counts)

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (two counts)

possession of a firearm while prohibited (three counts)

possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two counts)

Rice remains in custody and is set to appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday.