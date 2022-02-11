N.S. man faces drug trafficking charges after RCMP search Cole Harbour home

A man is facing charges related to drug trafficking after police executed a search warrant at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP started investigating on Jan. 31 after receiving information that a 50-year-old man was trafficking cocaine.

Police say they located the man Wednesday morning and arrested him for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say they found cocaine and cash on the man during his arrest.

The man was taken to cells and held overnight.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Sherwood St. in Cole Harbour following the arrest.

During the search, police say officers seized cocaine, digital scales and packaging material.

Patrice Jean Joel, 50, of Cole Harbour has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, production of a substance, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering proceeds of crime.

Noel was remanded into custody and was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday for a bail hearing.