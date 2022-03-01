N.S. man faces impaired driving charges after RCMP stop swerving transport truck
A Nova Scotia truck driver is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to a 911 call Saturday.
At about 1:05 p.m., a 911 caller told police a transport truck was swerving on Hwy 4 in Howie Centre, N.S.
The RCMP says officers located the vehicle a short time later and pulled it over.
“While speaking with the driver, a 33-year-old man from Bridgewater, police observed that he was displaying signs of impairment,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release.
“The man was arrested and transported to North Sydney where he provided breath samples that were more than three times over the legal limit.”
The man was released from custody on an appearance notice. He is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance 80mg% or over.
The man was also issued summary offence tickets for failing to perform pre-trip inspection, operating a B-Train on a highway other than a B-Train route, and failing to have daily logs in his possession.
He will appear in Sydney provincial court on April 5 at 9:30 a.m.
