N.S. man facing charges after allegedly defrauding victims over $60,000: RCMP

A man from Hammonds Plains, N.S., has been charged in connection with three fraud incidents that happened last year.

On July 6, 2021, police received a complaint of fraud in relation to the purchase of a watercraft. Police say the victim made a payment of $7,000 to the seller, a 35-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, and never received the watercraft.

Police received another complaint on Aug. 12, 2021, this time about the purchase and sale of vehicles.

According to theRCMP, the same 35-year-old man received a payment of more than $35,000 to purchase a vehicle that he never delivered. Police say the man also took possession of another vehicle related to the same transaction and didn't pay the owner.

Following an investigation, police learned the man allegedly defrauded victims of over $60,000 in relation to vehicle purchases and sales between Jan. 1, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2021.

Michael Rizzato has been charged with:

three counts of fraud over $5,000

three counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

three counts of uttering forged documents

Rizzato was released from custody and will appear in Halifax provincial court on April 5 at 10 a.m.