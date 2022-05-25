N.S. man facing charges after police seize drugs, shotgun from crashed vehicle
A man is facing multiple weapons charges after police say they seized drugs and a shotgun from a vehicle that had just crashed in Goffs, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Guysborough Road around 9 p.m. Monday.
Officers learned the Audi A3 had left the roadway and landed in the ditch.
Police say a witness stopped to help the driver, who wasn’t injured.
While exiting the vehicle, police say the driver placed a firearm in a bag and asked the witness to drive him within cellphone range so he could make a call.
The witness agreed and then returned to the scene of the crash with the man.
The man then grabbed a second bad from the Audi, according to police.
"A search of the bags, completed by officers, resulted in the seizure of over $2,000 cash, cannabis, hash, a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition," said Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release.
Police say 28-year-old Aaron Matthew Poole of Waverley, N.S.,was arrested and charged with:
- two counts of careless use of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm while knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession ina motor vehicle
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- two counts of possession contrary to order
Poole was held and custody and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.