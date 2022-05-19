N.S. man facing charges following robbery at Antigonish convenience store

A man is facing multiple theft charges after a convenience store was robbed in Antigonish, N.S.

RCMP responded to a report of a theft that had just happened at a convenience store on Main Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Once on scene, officers learned a man entered the store and told the clerk he wanted the money in the register.

RCMP says the clerk handed over the cash and the man fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident. Violence was not threatened, nor was there a weapon involved, according to RCMP.

A description of the man was given to police.

As police continued their investigation, they learned the same suspect had attempted to break-in to an ATM at a bank on College Street prior to attending the convenience store.

Police say the ATM was damaged but was not successfully broken into

At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police say they located and arrested the suspect.

He was brought to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he was held in cells overnight.

Jed Douglas Decoste, 31, of Tracadie, N.S., has been charged with:

mischief over $5,000

theft under $5,000

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Decoste was scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court Wednesday.