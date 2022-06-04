N.S. man facing child pornography offences charged with breaching conditions: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a 37-year-old man for breaching conditions of his release order.

Carlos Moraga of Enfield, N.S., was charged in February 2021 with sexual interference, making child pornography and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child. At the time, he was released on conditions, which banned him from using or possessing a device capable of accessing the internet.

In May 2021, ICE received information about Moraga using the internet contrary to his release conditions.

Following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home on Daun Avenue in Enfield.

Police say Moraga was arrested at the home and investigators seized devices that were connected to the internet during the search.

Moraga has been charged with failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Moraga was brought before a Justice of the Peace, via teleconference, where he was released on stricter conditions, including house arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on July 25 at 9:30 a.m.