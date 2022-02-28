N.S. man facing five charges in connection with two-hour standoff: Amherst Police Department

A 52-year-old man is facing five charges in connection with a two-hour standoff in Amherst, N.S. last week.

On Feb. 24, the Amherst Police Department responded to a complaint of an assault against a man by an unknown man, near a business in the Amherst Industrial Park.

“Upon arrival, police discovered a highly agitated man who refused to exit the truck he was driving, resulting in a physical altercation with officers,” said Const. Tom Wood of the Amherst Police Department in a news release.

“During the altercation two officers were injured. They required medical attention at the hospital and were later released. A third officer suffered minor injures as a result of broken glass.”

Police say the man barricaded himself in the cab of a transport truck and a two-hour standoff ended peacefully when the man surrendered to officers.

Isaac Robert Crossman, of East Amherst, N.S., is facing charges of:

aggravated assault against a peace officer

common assault

assaulting a peace officer

resisting arrest

breach of probation

Crossman, who remains in custody, is scheduled to make an appearance in Amherst provincial court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.