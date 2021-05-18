N.S. man facing sexual assault charges related to incidents that allegedly happened between 2012 and 2015
A man from St. Peter's, N.S. has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation.
On December 11, 2020, the Richmond County District RCMP received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted a number of times when she was a teenager.
Police say the alleged sexual assaults happened between 2012 and 2015.
An investigation into the matter began; resulting in the arrest of a 49-year-old man was St. Peter's, N.S.
Gordon Wallen Richard is facing 19 charges, which include:
- Seven counts of sexual Exploitation of a Young Person – S. 153(1) CC
- Five counts of sexual Assault – S. 271 CC
- Five counts of sexual Interference – S. 151 CC
- Two counts of invitation to Sexual Touching – S. 152 CC
Richard was released from custody on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in July.