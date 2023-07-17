N.S. man on lawn tractor faces impaired driving charges: RCMP

An Annapolis Valley, N.S., man is facing impaired driving charges after driving a lawn tractor while under the influence of alcohol, police say.

On June 26, Annapolis District RCMP were made aware of the impaired driver operating a lawn tractor on the shoulder of Willow Avenue in Meadowvale.

An officer from RCMP Southwest Traffic Services located a man matching the suspect’s description who was showing signs of impairment.

The 46-year-old Meadowvale man provided a breath sample but police say he failed the breathalyzer test.

After being arrested and taken into custody, police say a subsequent breath sample registered a blood alcohol content of 0.17 per cent.

The man has since been released ahead of a scheduled appearance in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Aug. 21 to faces charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operation of a Conveyance above the blood alcohol content legal limit.