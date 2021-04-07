N.S. man pleads not guilty to voyeurism after modified mirror discovered in Wolfville, N.S. building bathroom

A 55-year-old Nova Scotia man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of voyeurism in Kentville Provincial Court on Wednesday.

In February, Al Young, a long-time real estate agent and property manager from New Minas, N.S., was charged with voyeurism after a modified mirror was discovered in a building bathroom at the Blomidon Terrace in Wolfville, N.S.

Police say they conducted an extensive investigation of the property and discovered that modifications were made to the mirror and wall behind it, to allow for viewing through an adjacent room.

On Wednesday, Young's lawyer appeared in court on his behalf and entered the not guilty plea.

Young's trial is scheduled to begin March 7, 2022. The Court also scheduled a pre-trial conference for Jan. 5, 2022.

Police believe the offences took place between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24.

Police say it was an elaborate set-up, and believe that it was an isolated incident but ask anyone else who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim to contact police or Crime Stoppers.