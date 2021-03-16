Cape Breton Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 45-year-old man who allegedly assaulted officers and stole a police vehicle on Monday night when police attempted to arrest him for several outstanding warrants.

Police say Todd Francis Axworthy is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of mischief, drug trafficking, conspiracy, obstruction and numerous breaches of previous court-ordered conditions.

On Monday evening, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Grand Lake Road in Sydney, N.S. in an effort to arrest Axworthy. The vehicle sped away from police, and was later located parked near the area of the NSCC.

Police say when officers attempted to arrest Axworthy, he assaulted the officers before fleeing the scene in an unmarked police vehicle.

Police say they did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of motorist and public safety, but officers in several patrol vehicles did follow at a safe distance to keep track of the vehicles direction.

Officers located the vehicle abandoned on Bay Street in Whitney Pier, N.S. after it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Police say additional charges are pending in relation to Monday's incident.

Anyone with information on Axworthy's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.