N.S. man wanted on province-wide warrant in relation to sexual interference incident involving youth
The Annapolis District RCMP has issued a province-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in relation to sexual interference involving a youth.
Police say 30-year-old Jeffery Edward Douglas Keddy of Melvern Square, N.S., has been charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in connection to an incident that occurred in May with a minor.
"Police have made several attempts to locate Jeffrey Edward Douglas Keddy, however are requesting assistance from the public," said the RCMP in a news release.
According to police, Keddy knows he is wanted by police, but has failed to turn himself in.
Anyone who sees Keddy is asked to avoid approaching him. Those who may have information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Annapolis District RCMP at 902-825-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.
