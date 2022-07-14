iHeartRadio

N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrants arrested: RCMP

Andrew Scott Barker, of Brooklyn, N.S., was wanted in relation to a robbery in June 2022, and a theft in November2021, both in Windsor, N.S. (SOURCE: RCMP)

The RCMP says a Nova Scotia man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants has been taken into custody.

Andrew Scott Barker, of Brooklyn, N.S., was wanted in relation to a robbery in June 2022, and a theft in November2021, both in Windsor, N.S.

Police say the 45-year-old has been charged with:

  • robbery
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • theft under $5,000
  • possession of stolen property
12