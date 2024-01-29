iHeartRadio

N.S. man who assaulted officer arrested: RCMP


N.S. RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for Colby Bond after he allegedly assaulted a peace officer in New Minas. (RCMP)

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested an Enfield man who allegedly assaulted a peace officer in New Minas on Jan. 18.

Police said in a Friday afternoon news release they had made several attempts to find 26-year-old Colby Bond but were not successful. By Saturday night, Bond had been found and was arrested.

No details about his arrest have been released.

Bond is charged with:

  • dangerous operation causing bodily harm
  • assaulting a peace officer with intent
  • flight from a peace officer
  • assault with a weapon
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • refusal to comply with a demand
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • two counts of failing to comply with a release order

