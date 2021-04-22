N.S. man, woman charged with trafficking cocaine after traffic stop

A 30-year-old man and 57-year-old woman are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop last week in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

RCMP say at approximately 12:05 a.m. on April 13, officers stopped a vehicle on Prospect Road in Highbury, N.S., in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say a man and a woman in the vehicle were arrested without incident.

While searching the vehicle, police discovered a ‘considerable amount of cocaine and cash’. Officers also seized cellphones, crack cocaine, a scale, and ‘other materials used in the production of cocaine.

Kyle Hill, 30, of South Alton and Patricia Findley, 57, of Kentville, have both been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine and Production of Cocaine.

Both have been released from custody and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on June 8.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.