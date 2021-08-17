N.S. man, woman face charges after police altercation involving a saw, knife: RCMP

Mounties in Nova Scotia have charged a man and a woman with possession of a weapon and assaulting a police officer after a series of altercations in Annapolis County last week.

Annapolis District RCMP says it was called to Victoria Vale on Thursday around 9 a.m. after a man allegedly threatened a construction crew with a saw.

Police say the man proceeded to damage construction equipment.

While police attempted to place the man in handcuffs, both fell to the ground and the man began to assault the officer before running away, according to a release from RCMP.

With help from a second officer, police say they caught up with the man, who again resisted arrest, and guided him to the ground before placing him in handcuffs

Meanwhile, as the officers were attempting to arrest the man, police say a woman interjected and spat in an officer's face before brandishing a knife and pointing it at the officers.

Officers say they repeatedly told the woman to drop the knife, which she refused to do.

Police say the officer used a Taser, "which was not effective" and the woman ran away.

The woman was located a few minutes later, where she allegedly refused to be arrested. Police say she was eventually guided to the ground where she was successfully placed in handcuffs.

Both were brought to the Bridgetown RCMP Detachment where they were released on conditions.

Both will face charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man is facing additional charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

The woman is facing additional charges of theft under $5,000 and a second count of resisting arrest. Both will appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court at a later date.