N.S. man worries as 10 Turkish family members live in van after earthquake

Powerless is how Mohammad Alouch says he and his family are feeling.

Since an earthquake that killed thousands in Türkiye and northwest Syria Monday, Alouch and his family have been on edge.

His eight-month-pregnant sister, Noor, and her two children under six are currently in Türkiye.

Alouch said he was upstairs with his younger sister doing homework when they learned about the earthquake.

“We could hear voices from downstairs. It was my mom crying and my dad calling my sister, uncles, aunties in Türkiye and Syria,” said Alouch.

After about an hour, the family heard back from Noor but was devastated to learn that the apartment she was renting had partially collapsed.

Noor injured herself escaping their apartment but hasn’t been able to get medical attention.

Since losing their home, along with the freezing temperatures in the region, the family has been living in a van.

“My uncle has a van, so my sister and her two children, my cousins and their children are staying in one car. It’s like 10 people in one van trying to stay warm and getting rest,” said Alouch.

Alouch said due to the devastation, Noor is unable to purchase food or other materials to stay warm.

“For food and everything there, it’s three times [more] expensive than what it is. It’s hard to find bread or anything to eat,” Alouch said.

Over the last two years, a group in Chester, N.S., has been fundraising to help bring Noor and her family to Canada. Now, they are raising money for their survival.

“She’s had an extremely difficult pregnancy and will require a C-section. If she went into labour where there’s no electricity, no water, no medical or limited facilities, it could be life-threatening. So we have got to get them out of there,” said Laura Mulrooney, co-chair of Starfish Reunites Committee.

The Starfish Reunites organization has relied on the generosity of the community. In the last two years, it has raised enough to sponsor Noor and her family, however, they aren’t expected to come to Canada for another two years.

Mulrooney said Alouch’s cousin had to go back to the building to get their legal papers.

“There are many families in the same situation, who have lost everything including legal documents,” she said.

Mulrooney said the cold weather is a big concern.

“It’s colder there than it is in Canada this weekend,” she said. “We can’t send them things like clothes or stuff, so all we can do is collect money get it to help them.”

In Halifax, Peace by Chocolate is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to provide relief to people in both Türkiye and Syria.

“We have opened a donation portal on our website as well as in-store,” said Susan Morrison, director of business operations for Peace by Chocolate. “All of our Peace Bars, all the proceeds from the sales are going directly to the Red Cross.”

For CEO Tareq Hadhad, who fled war-torn Syria in 2016, this fundraising is deeply personal, said Morrison.

“The Hadhad Edhad family have experience being supported by the Red Cross when they were in Syria. They also have family and friends in Türkiye and Syria who have been affected by this.”

For Mohammad, he says he just wants his family to have shelter and be safe.

Donations to Peace by Chocolate’s fundraiser can be submitted on the company’s website.

People can e-transfer to help Noor and her kids by emailing: helpoursyrianfriends@gmail.com.