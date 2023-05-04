N.S. mass shooting: Province launches community support website

A new website for people living in areas affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting was launched at noon Thursday.

The province says up-to-date information will be posted on the website about new community supports and resources for people living in Cumberland, Colchester and Hants counties.

The website is part of the response to recommendations made in the final report by the Mass Casualty Commission.

The public inquiry released its report last month into the tragedy in northern and central Nova Scotia, where 22 people were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie on April 18-19, 2020.

The report criticized the province for failing to meet the mental health needs of families, survivors and residents immediately after the tragedy and the three years since.

It was recommended the federal and provincial governments fund a program for immediate and long-term mental health supports.

Last Friday, both branches of government rolled out an $18-million plan aimed at helping people still suffering from mental health, grief and bereavement challenges.

"Last week, we made a commitment to provide immediate mental health and grief support to the communities most impacted by the tragedy that began in Portapique three years ago, and to work with them to design and deliver the programs and services that meet their unique needs long-term," said Brian Comer, Nova Scotia’s mental health minister, in a Thursday news release.

"We've made progress in our first week, and we're bringing in new people and linking to more services and supports every day while our team continues to listen and gather feedback on the community's needs."

A mobile health and wellness unit will be at the West Colchester Consolidated School in Bass River, N.S., on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The community can also give feedback about their needs at the school beginning at 1:30 p.m. The province says the information will help with long-term programs and services.

With files from The Canadian Press