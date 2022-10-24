N.S. motorists reminded to watch for wildlife after bobcat hit, killed near Windsor Junction

Nova Scotia drivers are being reminded to keep an eye out for wildlife after a bobcat was struck and killed near Windsor Junction, N.S.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says bobcat sightings are not unusual, but they are very secretive animals, meaning they may not be spotted often.

Butch Galvez, a wildlife technician with DNR, says it's also not uncommon to see bobcats near more populated areas.

"Bobcats are a very successful cat. They can eat a variety of prey species and they do well close to humans. The population is certainly healthy. You don't have to leave the city very far," said Galvez. “We've got bobcat sightings in Bedford from time to time, I've had bobcat sightings in Clayton Park. So, certainly they're around."

Galvez says his department typically sees an increase in roadkill during the fall season.

"Unfortunately, this time of year many animal are hit on roads in Nova Scotia. The season is changing, it's dark earlier, family groups are dispersing or they're changing food sources," said Galvez.

Galvez adds that although bobcats aren't usually a risk to humans, people should be mindful of their pets.

Anyone who comes across an injured animal should call the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitation centre.