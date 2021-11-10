N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilities

Veterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.

The province is excluding the veteran's disability pension and child disability benefit from the calculation that determines rent.

The move could save veterans up to $100 a month. Families caring for children with severe disabilities could save about $60.

"This is a program that has been asked for for a long time, and the reason we're doing it is just to help those people out," said John Lohr, Nova Scotia's minister of municipal affairs and housing.

Nova Scotia says there are about 35 people living in public housing who receive a veteran's disability pension.

The changes come into effect Dec. 1.