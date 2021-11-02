N.S. NDP tables legislation to increase minimum wage to $15/hr

With the cost of just about everything rising, the Nova Scotia NDP wants to see minimum wage go up, as well.

"We learned just last week when the food bank numbers came out that every month there are over 3,000 people in Nova Scotia who go to food banks who identify themselves there as a person that has a job,” said Gary Burrill, Nova Scotia NDP leader.

“When you've got a job and you're not making enough that you're even able to get your groceries, something's wrong."

Tuesday afternoon, the NDP tabled legislation to increase the minimum wage from $12.95/hr to $15/hr next spring.

"I think it's definitely a step in the right direction. There's been a lot of poverty advocates in Halifax asking for this,” said Sue LaPierre, with United Way Halifax.

LaPierre says there is a difference between a minimum wage and a living wage. In Halifax, the living wage is over $21 an hour.

"The living wage is calculated based on a formula that allows a family to live modestly, but pay for child care, pay for transportation and be able participate in community. It's not a lavish lifestyle,” said LaPierre.

Paul Trainor, the president of the Atlantic Business Federation, said an increase in minimum wage would be a double-edged sword for businesses that are struggling to survive the pandemic.

"The problem with the increase of minimum wage is that it's going to put a lot more pressure on small businesses to pay their bills,” said Trainor.

“There will be some positives, as I mentioned as well too, because larger companies, when those wages increase, it puts more money back into the economy."

The premier said he agrees people are struggling and that government needs to make sure the economy in the province is working well.

"We're coming out of a pandemic. Lots of employers are struggling so, we have to consider what would be the impact,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

“I do believe that there is significant risk that a $15 minimum wage could be the tipping point that puts companies out of business and then you have people out of work."