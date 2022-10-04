N.S. nurse to bike 128 km to raise money for her palliative-care patients

When registered nurse Kate Mason started working in palliative care, she wanted to do something to honour the memories of patients who passed away.

That’s why she and a group of coworkers from Hospice Halifax will cycle 128 kilometres, from Musquodoboit to Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday.

“It’s a long ride,” said Mason. “So, I’ll keep thinking about everyone at hospice.”

Each kilometre is dedicated to a patient whose life ended at Hospice Halifax in 2021.

Mason says working in palliative care gives her a better perspective on the trivial frustrations of everyday life.

“You’re so reminded of what’s important when you get to see friends and family just cherishing their time together at the end of life,” she said.

As a non-profit, Hospice Halifax relies on community support to continue giving care. But Mason says some of the money raised through the ride will go towards making patients’ lives a bit more comfortable.

“[We can] buy small things that are adaptive for patients, like adaptive wheelchairs and maybe like a tub stretcher and things like that, for folks that are having trouble getting out of bed.”

Anyone looking to donate can choose from a variety of donation options. For $600 Mason will ride 5 kilometres in a turkey costume, or you can get your name on her helmet for $20.

A full list of ways to donate is available on the Hospice Halifax website.