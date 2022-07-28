N.S. opposition parties continue to grill Houston government on cost of living crisis

The rising cost costs of everyday staples, like food and fuel, are making it hard for Nova Scotians, like Dartmouth residents Perry and Teresa Miller, to make ends meet.

The married couple says they don’t have enough money to meet the costs of day-to-day living and worry they’ll soon be homeless.

“We’re not able to pay the groceries, we’re not able to pay the gas, and our rent isn’t paid on time,” said Perry. “We could be homeless and we could be out on the street.”

The 59-year-old is legally blind and on long-term disability and his wife is a nurse out on mental health leave.

They are trying to keep their apartment and finding it hard to navigate the social support system.

“It’s hard to know what resources are out there,” said Teresa. “You have to dig to find help out there. It is just not visible enough.”

The couple add they’d be on the street without the generosity of others. For the past two months, they've had their rent paid by strangers.

“A couple of people have paid our rent who we don't even know,” said Perry. “So good can come out of it.”

At the provincial legislature, the Houston government has been criticised for not supporting everyday Nova Scotians.

“We’ve seen a lot of swagger from this premier, but that’s not what’s needed in this moment,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender. “Families are struggling to afford groceries, and to fill up the gas tank, to get to work. Seniors are faced with decisions about how to afford their medications and the rising cost of housing.”

Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane says government is taking the cost of living crisis seriously. She points to the province cutting a proposed pay increase for all MLAs and putting the multi-million dollar Art Gallery of Nova Scotia development on hold.

"We know the times are extremely hard and lead by example,” said Macfarlane. “And I really think our government is doing that.”

Chender says the decision to pause the construction of the art gallery in Halifax hurts the cultural sector and impacts future economic development.

“These are Nova Scotian jobs, this our cultural sector,” she said. “If it's not 70 million dollars than where are those savings going to go?”

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill also questions where the provincial funding for the art gallery will go.

“This is 70 million dollars that the province is now freeing up,” said Churchill. “How is this going to be deployed to help with the health care crisis that we are dealing with now, or to support people in this cost of living crisis?”

Putting the new art gallery project on hold doesn’t necessarily free up that 70 million dollars, but Premier Houston couldn’t say where the money would go right now.

“I don’t think it’s a question of does that 70 million all of a sudden become free for something else,” he said. “We’re obviously always prioritizing, and doing what we can, what we believe is in the best interest for Nova Scotians.”

Perry Miller says he voted for the Houston government, but feels let down.

“I did vote for you (Houston), but regretfully now. You need to step up to the challenge and meet your province’s needs.”

The province has announced a new $750 grant for seniors aged 65 or older with a household earning below $37,500. Minister of Seniors and Long-term Care Barbara Adams said there are more than 60,000 Nova Scotians eligible for the one-time payment.

The new grant won't benefit the Millers who are too young to qualify.