N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona


As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information.

Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.

NOVA SCOTIA

Halifax

  • Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre located at 1583 Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank
  • Royal Canadian Legion Branch #58 located at 23566 Nova Scotia Trunk 7 in Sheet Harbour
  • Prospect Road Community Centre located at 2141 Prospect Road in Hatchet Lake
  • Cole Harbour Place located at 51 Forest Hill Parkway in Cole Harbour
  • Lebrun Recreation Centre located at 36 Holland Avenue in Bedford  
  • Moser River Community Hall located at 28975 Highway 7 in Moser River from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Eastern Shore Community Center (Musquodoboit Harbour Arena) located at 67 Park Rd. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Fairview Family Resource Centre located at 6 Titus St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
  • Fire Station 62 located at 2417 Old Sambro Road from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Canada Games Centre located at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr. in Halifax

Kings County

  • Canning Multiplex located at 977 Jordan Rd. in Canning 
  • Greenwich Fire Hall located at 9798 Highway 1 in Greenwich      
  • Port Williams Community Centre located at 1045 Highway 358 in Port Williams  

Cape Breton

  • Big Pond Fire Hall located at 7193 East Bay Highway in Big Pond
  • Boisdale Fire Hall located at 3810 Grand Narrows Highway in Boisdale    
  • Gabarus Fire Department located at 8791 Gabarus Highway in Gabarus  
  • Georges River Fire Hall located at 1208 George's River Rd. in North Sydney             
  • Howie Centre Fire Department located at 47 Tometary Dr. in Howie Centre          
  • Louisbourg Fire Hall located at 7485 Main St. in Louisbourg
  • New Waterford Fire Hall located at 3336 Walsh Ave. in New Waterford
  • North Sydney Fire Hall located at 14 Pierce St. in North Sydney
  • Reserve Mines Fire Department located at 195 Main Street in Reserve Mines
  • Sydney City Hall located at 320 Esplanade in Sydney
  • Membertou Convention Centre located at 50 Milliard St. in Membertou

Colchester County

  • Bass River Fire Hall located at 5554 Highway 2 in Bass River         
  • Bible Hill Community Hall located at 69 Pictou Rd. in Bible Hill     
  • Brookfield Fire Station located at 110 Highway 289 in Brookfield              
  • Cobequid Fire Brigade located at 3830 Highway 236 in Lower Truro          
  • Onslow Belmont Fire Hall located at 12355 highway 2 in Lower Onslow  
  • Salmon River Fire Hall located at 1102 Salmon River Rd. in Salmon River 
  • Stewiacke Community Centre located at 111 Highway 2 in Stewiacke      
  • Tatamagouche Fire Hall Colchester located at 202 Main Street in Tatamagouche
  • Truro Fire Hall located at 165 Victoria Street in Truro      

Antigonish

  • St. Joseph's Lakeside Community Centre located at 2752 Ohio East Rd.

Pictou County

  • Eureka Fire Department Pictou located at 5222 Trafalgar Road in Eureka
  • Linacy  Fire Department located at 6735 Highway 4 in Linacy       
  • New Horizons Club located at 14 Kempt St. in Pictou       
  • Pictou Fire Hall located at 166 Church St. in Pictou
  • Plymouth Fire Hall located at 4667 East River East Side Road in Plymouth              
  • Stellarton Fire Hall located at 10 Jubilee Ave. in Stellarton             
  • Summer Street Industries located at 72 Park Street in New Glasgow       
  • Town of Westville Municipal Building located at 2042 Queen St. in Westville  

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Prince County

  • Alberton fire hall located at 622 Main St. in Alberton
  • O'Leary Town Complex located at 18 Community St. in O’Leary
  • Wellington Legion located at 97 Sunset Dr. in Wellington
  • St. Eleanors Community Centre located at 1 West Dr. in Summerside
  • Sherbrooke Community Centre located at 26998 Sherbrooke Rd. in Sherbrooke
  • Tyne Valley Fire Hall, located at 7078 Rte 12. in Tyne Valley
  • St. Nicholas Community Center located at 3699 Rte 11. in St. Nicholas
  • North Rustico Lion's Club located at 17 Timber Ln. in North Rustico
  • Tignish Fire Hall located at 241 Church St. in Tignish
  • Murray Christian Centre located at 17 School St. in Kensington

Queens County

  • Stratford Town Hall located at 234 Shakespeare Dr. in Stratford
  • Milton Community Hall located at 7 New Glasgow Road Rte 224. in Milton
  • Confederation Centre of the Arts located at 145 Richmond St. in Charlottetown from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Hillsborough Park Community Centre located at 199 Patterson in Charlottetown Dr. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre located at 1 Avonlea Dr. in Charlotteown from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Hampshire Hall located at 851 Rte. 225 in Hampshire
  • Cornwall Civic Centre located at 29 Cornwall Rd. in Cornwall
  • North Shore Community Centre located at 2120 Rte 25 Covehead Rd. in York
  • Crapaud Community Hall located at 36 Rte 13. in Crapaud

Kings County 

  • Morell Fire Department located at 15 Park St. in Morell
  • Eastern Kings Sportsplex located at 203 Main St. in Souris
  • Community Centre located at 87 Main St. in Mount Stewart
  • Montague Fire Hall located at 28 Queens Rd. in Three Rivers
  • Cardigan Fire Hall located at 358 Shore Rd. in Three Rivers

More comfort centres are expected to be added throughout the Maritimes once travel is deemed safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.   

