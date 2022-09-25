N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona

As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information.

Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.

NOVA SCOTIA

Halifax

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre located at 1583 Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #58 located at 23566 Nova Scotia Trunk 7 in Sheet Harbour

Prospect Road Community Centre located at 2141 Prospect Road in Hatchet Lake

Cole Harbour Place located at 51 Forest Hill Parkway in Cole Harbour

Lebrun Recreation Centre located at 36 Holland Avenue in Bedford

Moser River Community Hall located at 28975 Highway 7 in Moser River from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Eastern Shore Community Center (Musquodoboit Harbour Arena) located at 67 Park Rd. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Fairview Family Resource Centre located at 6 Titus St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Fire Station 62 located at 2417 Old Sambro Road from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Canada Games Centre located at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr. in Halifax

Kings County

Canning Multiplex located at 977 Jordan Rd. in Canning

Greenwich Fire Hall located at 9798 Highway 1 in Greenwich

Port Williams Community Centre located at 1045 Highway 358 in Port Williams

Cape Breton

Big Pond Fire Hall located at 7193 East Bay Highway in Big Pond

Boisdale Fire Hall located at 3810 Grand Narrows Highway in Boisdale

Gabarus Fire Department located at 8791 Gabarus Highway in Gabarus

Georges River Fire Hall located at 1208 George's River Rd. in North Sydney

Howie Centre Fire Department located at 47 Tometary Dr. in Howie Centre

Louisbourg Fire Hall located at 7485 Main St. in Louisbourg

New Waterford Fire Hall located at 3336 Walsh Ave. in New Waterford

North Sydney Fire Hall located at 14 Pierce St. in North Sydney

Reserve Mines Fire Department located at 195 Main Street in Reserve Mines

Sydney City Hall located at 320 Esplanade in Sydney

Membertou Convention Centre located at 50 Milliard St. in Membertou

Colchester County

Bass River Fire Hall located at 5554 Highway 2 in Bass River

Bible Hill Community Hall located at 69 Pictou Rd. in Bible Hill

Brookfield Fire Station located at 110 Highway 289 in Brookfield

Cobequid Fire Brigade located at 3830 Highway 236 in Lower Truro

Onslow Belmont Fire Hall located at 12355 highway 2 in Lower Onslow

Salmon River Fire Hall located at 1102 Salmon River Rd. in Salmon River

Stewiacke Community Centre located at 111 Highway 2 in Stewiacke

Tatamagouche Fire Hall Colchester located at 202 Main Street in Tatamagouche

Truro Fire Hall located at 165 Victoria Street in Truro

Antigonish

St. Joseph's Lakeside Community Centre located at 2752 Ohio East Rd.

Pictou County

Eureka Fire Department Pictou located at 5222 Trafalgar Road in Eureka

Linacy Fire Department located at 6735 Highway 4 in Linacy

New Horizons Club located at 14 Kempt St. in Pictou

Pictou Fire Hall located at 166 Church St. in Pictou

Plymouth Fire Hall located at 4667 East River East Side Road in Plymouth

Stellarton Fire Hall located at 10 Jubilee Ave. in Stellarton

Summer Street Industries located at 72 Park Street in New Glasgow

Town of Westville Municipal Building located at 2042 Queen St. in Westville

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Prince County

Alberton fire hall located at 622 Main St. in Alberton

O'Leary Town Complex located at 18 Community St. in O’Leary

Wellington Legion located at 97 Sunset Dr. in Wellington

St. Eleanors Community Centre located at 1 West Dr. in Summerside

Sherbrooke Community Centre located at 26998 Sherbrooke Rd. in Sherbrooke

Tyne Valley Fire Hall, located at 7078 Rte 12. in Tyne Valley

St. Nicholas Community Center located at 3699 Rte 11. in St. Nicholas

North Rustico Lion's Club located at 17 Timber Ln. in North Rustico

Tignish Fire Hall located at 241 Church St. in Tignish

Murray Christian Centre located at 17 School St. in Kensington

Queens County

Stratford Town Hall located at 234 Shakespeare Dr. in Stratford

Milton Community Hall located at 7 New Glasgow Road Rte 224. in Milton

Confederation Centre of the Arts located at 145 Richmond St. in Charlottetown from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hillsborough Park Community Centre located at 199 Patterson in Charlottetown Dr. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre located at 1 Avonlea Dr. in Charlotteown from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hampshire Hall located at 851 Rte. 225 in Hampshire

Cornwall Civic Centre located at 29 Cornwall Rd. in Cornwall

North Shore Community Centre located at 2120 Rte 25 Covehead Rd. in York

Crapaud Community Hall located at 36 Rte 13. in Crapaud

Kings County

Morell Fire Department located at 15 Park St. in Morell

Eastern Kings Sportsplex located at 203 Main St. in Souris

Community Centre located at 87 Main St. in Mount Stewart

Montague Fire Hall located at 28 Queens Rd. in Three Rivers

Cardigan Fire Hall located at 358 Shore Rd. in Three Rivers

More comfort centres are expected to be added throughout the Maritimes once travel is deemed safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.