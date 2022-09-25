N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information.
Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
NOVA SCOTIA
Halifax
- Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre located at 1583 Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch #58 located at 23566 Nova Scotia Trunk 7 in Sheet Harbour
- Prospect Road Community Centre located at 2141 Prospect Road in Hatchet Lake
- Cole Harbour Place located at 51 Forest Hill Parkway in Cole Harbour
- Lebrun Recreation Centre located at 36 Holland Avenue in Bedford
- Moser River Community Hall located at 28975 Highway 7 in Moser River from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Eastern Shore Community Center (Musquodoboit Harbour Arena) located at 67 Park Rd. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
- Fairview Family Resource Centre located at 6 Titus St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
- Fire Station 62 located at 2417 Old Sambro Road from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
- Canada Games Centre located at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr. in Halifax
Kings County
- Canning Multiplex located at 977 Jordan Rd. in Canning
- Greenwich Fire Hall located at 9798 Highway 1 in Greenwich
- Port Williams Community Centre located at 1045 Highway 358 in Port Williams
Cape Breton
- Big Pond Fire Hall located at 7193 East Bay Highway in Big Pond
- Boisdale Fire Hall located at 3810 Grand Narrows Highway in Boisdale
- Gabarus Fire Department located at 8791 Gabarus Highway in Gabarus
- Georges River Fire Hall located at 1208 George's River Rd. in North Sydney
- Howie Centre Fire Department located at 47 Tometary Dr. in Howie Centre
- Louisbourg Fire Hall located at 7485 Main St. in Louisbourg
- New Waterford Fire Hall located at 3336 Walsh Ave. in New Waterford
- North Sydney Fire Hall located at 14 Pierce St. in North Sydney
- Reserve Mines Fire Department located at 195 Main Street in Reserve Mines
- Sydney City Hall located at 320 Esplanade in Sydney
- Membertou Convention Centre located at 50 Milliard St. in Membertou
Colchester County
- Bass River Fire Hall located at 5554 Highway 2 in Bass River
- Bible Hill Community Hall located at 69 Pictou Rd. in Bible Hill
- Brookfield Fire Station located at 110 Highway 289 in Brookfield
- Cobequid Fire Brigade located at 3830 Highway 236 in Lower Truro
- Onslow Belmont Fire Hall located at 12355 highway 2 in Lower Onslow
- Salmon River Fire Hall located at 1102 Salmon River Rd. in Salmon River
- Stewiacke Community Centre located at 111 Highway 2 in Stewiacke
- Tatamagouche Fire Hall Colchester located at 202 Main Street in Tatamagouche
- Truro Fire Hall located at 165 Victoria Street in Truro
Antigonish
- St. Joseph's Lakeside Community Centre located at 2752 Ohio East Rd.
Pictou County
- Eureka Fire Department Pictou located at 5222 Trafalgar Road in Eureka
- Linacy Fire Department located at 6735 Highway 4 in Linacy
- New Horizons Club located at 14 Kempt St. in Pictou
- Pictou Fire Hall located at 166 Church St. in Pictou
- Plymouth Fire Hall located at 4667 East River East Side Road in Plymouth
- Stellarton Fire Hall located at 10 Jubilee Ave. in Stellarton
- Summer Street Industries located at 72 Park Street in New Glasgow
- Town of Westville Municipal Building located at 2042 Queen St. in Westville
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Prince County
- Alberton fire hall located at 622 Main St. in Alberton
- O'Leary Town Complex located at 18 Community St. in O’Leary
- Wellington Legion located at 97 Sunset Dr. in Wellington
- St. Eleanors Community Centre located at 1 West Dr. in Summerside
- Sherbrooke Community Centre located at 26998 Sherbrooke Rd. in Sherbrooke
- Tyne Valley Fire Hall, located at 7078 Rte 12. in Tyne Valley
- St. Nicholas Community Center located at 3699 Rte 11. in St. Nicholas
- North Rustico Lion's Club located at 17 Timber Ln. in North Rustico
- Tignish Fire Hall located at 241 Church St. in Tignish
- Murray Christian Centre located at 17 School St. in Kensington
Queens County
- Stratford Town Hall located at 234 Shakespeare Dr. in Stratford
- Milton Community Hall located at 7 New Glasgow Road Rte 224. in Milton
- Confederation Centre of the Arts located at 145 Richmond St. in Charlottetown from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hillsborough Park Community Centre located at 199 Patterson in Charlottetown Dr. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre located at 1 Avonlea Dr. in Charlotteown from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hampshire Hall located at 851 Rte. 225 in Hampshire
- Cornwall Civic Centre located at 29 Cornwall Rd. in Cornwall
- North Shore Community Centre located at 2120 Rte 25 Covehead Rd. in York
- Crapaud Community Hall located at 36 Rte 13. in Crapaud
Kings County
- Morell Fire Department located at 15 Park St. in Morell
- Eastern Kings Sportsplex located at 203 Main St. in Souris
- Community Centre located at 87 Main St. in Mount Stewart
- Montague Fire Hall located at 28 Queens Rd. in Three Rivers
- Cardigan Fire Hall located at 358 Shore Rd. in Three Rivers
More comfort centres are expected to be added throughout the Maritimes once travel is deemed safe.
This is a developing story and will be updated.