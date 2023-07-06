N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend

Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.

The ferry was pulled from service Sunday after resuming its route between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., the day before after a two-week absence, again due to a mechanical glitch.

Northumberland Ferries Limited issued a statement Thursday saying the issue is expected to be resolved over the weekend.

“The required parts are due to arrive on Saturday, and an expedited repair, followed by extensive testing will see the vessel back in service early next week. Service remains suspended through Saturday and Sunday,” said senior vice-president Mark Wilson.

A second vessel, the MV Saaremaa 1, won't be available to handle peak-season traffic until the middle of July.

Wilson says Northumberland Ferries Limited crews left Wednesday to join the vessel in Quebec before it arrives in P.E.I. on July 9.

“The remaining crew will be trained and final preparations will be completed as quickly as possible in order to safely enter service,” he said in the statement. “We deeply regret this ongoing inconvenience during this peak tourism season in Atlantic Canada. We are making every effort to safely resume service as soon as possible.”

Northumberland Ferries says customers with sailing reservations up to and including July 9 will automatically receive a refund.

With files from The Canadian Press