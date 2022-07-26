N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing

Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.

Northumberland Ferries says the MV Confederation will make four round-trips between Woods Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., starting with a departure from Wood Islands at 7 a.m.

Don Cormier, the company’s vice-president, said in a news release Tuesday that a plan is being worked on to expand the schedule to six round trips a day “sometime next week.”

“We still have significant recovery efforts ongoing with the Holiday Island involving many safety and environmental aspects, along with an ongoing Transportation Safety Board investigation, but want to assure our customers that we are confident ferry service can safely resume,” Cormier added. “Safety is, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

People with reservations on sailings outside the interim four round-trip schedule will be contacted by Northumberland Ferries to rebook their trips.

Northumberland Ferries’ scheduling updates can be found online.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the fire, which broke out in the MV Holiday Island’s engine room as it neared Wood Islands Friday morning. About 230 passengers left the ship using an inflatable slide and were ferried ashore.

No injuries were reported.

The ship was towed to berth at Wood Islands by Sunday and vehicles were then unloaded.

As of Tuesday, investigators have not been able to get into the engine room of the ship.

Though the MV Holiday Island is more than 50 years old, that is not a major focus of the investigation.

The ship has been operating since it was built in 1971, first between Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, then to Nova Scotia after the Confederation Bridge opened in 1997.

“I would say that the ferry is old,” said Mary Brooks, professor emeritus at the Dalhousie Rowe School of Business. “It’s getting to the end of, what I would think would be, its useful lifespan, but a well maintained ferry can go on for longer than 50 years.”

Northumberland Ferries officials say the ship was frequently repaired and refitted to ensure it remained in working order.

“Maintenance is everything – that’s the key,” said Brooks. “You know, you look after it when you have the chance to look after it, and you pre-empt any of the possibilities. And yet, things do happen. We just hope that you minimize it.”

Brooks adds engine fires are by no means unheard of, and crews must be thoroughly trained to deal with them.

Transportation Safety Board officials remained on-site Tuesday.

“The purpose of any investigation by the Transportation Safety Board is to advance future safety,” said Jeremy Ross, senior TSB Investigator. “We want to make sure that occurrences like this don’t happen again by learning as much as we can about this and communicating that to the industry.”

The biggest piece of the investigation left is getting into the engine room.

“We’ll take videos and photos of the spaces. We’ll see what kind of documents may still be able to be retrieved and read,” said Ross. “We’ll just try to gather everything we can and see how that matches what other information that we have for the investigation.”

TSB officials have been conducting interviews and collecting evidence, including video and documents.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident, including video and images, to come forward.