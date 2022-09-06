N.S. pediatricians pen letter urging masking, vaccinations as students return to school

As a new school year begins, a group of pediatric doctors in Nova Scotia is urging people to take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that there are no restrictions in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an open letter sent out by the IWK Health Centre Tuesday, the Nova Scotia Pediatric Pandemic Advisory Group says lessons learned during the pandemic should be used to fight respiratory illnesses this school year.

“During the past 2 ½ years, we have learned a lot about what works to decrease respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza and the common cold,” said the doctors in the open letter. “We need to use what we have learned and work together as we begin another school year to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”

While the group admits it is reasonable to relax the restrictions implemented during earlier waves of COVID-19, it says face masks, vaccines and thorough hand-washing are still the “best tools to fight the spread of infection."

The advisory group recommends students or teachers wear a mask at school when they:

are mildly unwell (i.e. runny nose), but still able to attend school

are in close contact with someone who has respiratory symptoms who can’t wear a mask

are worried about bringing home respiratory viruses to family members or loved ones who are at higher risk of becoming severely ill

feel more comfortable wearing a mask for any reason

The group says it is also important to ensure students are not bullied about whether or not they choose to wear a mask.

“Discuss this with your children,” said the doctors. “Be kind to one another, and tough on viruses.”

Their other recommendations to stop the spread of respiratory illness include:

Getting the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, and other vaccinations.

staying home from school/work if you are sick and/or experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms

use good hand-washing practices

The Nova Scotia Pediatric Pandemic Advisory Group is made up of eight doctors from the IWK Health Centre, a community pediatrician in Sydney, and the chief of pediatrics from the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.