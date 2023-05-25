N.S. pilots surgery travel assistance program for low-income patients

Nova Scotia is launching a pilot program that will offer travel support for low-income residents who have to travel within the province for surgery.

The Department of Health said this new program may reduce surgical wait times for some by supporting patients in travelling to a health site where wait times are shorter.

"Some surgeries and procedures mean Nova Scotians have to travel quite a distance from home and sometimes stay overnight to be closer to the hospital and those costs can add up," Health Minister Michelle Thompson said in a statement Thursday.

"This pilot program will ensure patients pay less for travel and accommodation to get the surgeries or procedures they need."

The program will run for one year beginning June 1 and will reimburse some transportation costs. It will offer $0.57 per kilometre for patients using a personal vehicle and accommodation expenses of up to $85 per night if patients are travelling more than 50 kilometres one-way for their appointment.

Dr. Greg Hirsch, cardiac surgeon and senior medical director of Nova Scotia Health Perioperative (Surgical) Services Network, said in a statement that needing to travel for surgery often adds to an already-stressful situation for patients.

“By helping with travel costs, this program will take away some of these worries, so patients can focus on their surgery and recovery,” Hirsch said.

To be eligible for the reimbursed fees Nova Scotians must:

have a confirmed surgery, endoscopy or cystoscopy appointment date

be on the provincial wait list for the procedure

have a gross family income of less than $35,000 a year

not have private insurance that covers travel and accommodation costs

The province expects about 2,400 patients will be eligible for this one-year program and the estimated cost is $946,000.

