N.S. police arrest man allegedly involved in hit and run, cancel emergency alert

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested the man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.

According to an emergency alert, police were searching for Aaron Daniel Crawley, 33, who was believed to have been involved in a hit and run in Cole Harbour that left one person injured.

On social media, police said Crawley was safely arrested after 6 p.m. on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.