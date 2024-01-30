N.S. police find stolen ATVs, motorcycle, generator during house search
Three people are facing trafficking and firearm charges after police searched a North River, N.S., residence last week.
According to an RCMP news release, officers found a reportedly stolen tow truck at a Highway 311 home on Jan. 24. Police allegedly saw a man trying to remove the truck’s licence plate and found three men — two of whom had outstanding arrest warrants — two women and a child in the residence.
The release says police executed a search warrant and found numerous items believed to have been stolen, including:
- ATVs
- a motorcycle
- tires and rims
- a generator
- power tools
- furniture
- electronics
- beauty products
Police say they also seized cocaine, scales, prescription drugs, cash, and cell phones.
Shane Chapman, 39, Nathan Dean, 23, and Chad Moore-Turner, 32, were charged with:
- trafficking in substance
- contravention of storage regulations
- two counts of careless use of firearm
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- five counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- two counts of possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition
Chapman was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.
Dean and Moore-Turner were both set to appear in court on Tuesday.