N.S. police investigating damage to port-a-potties, paving equipment

Police in Guysborough County, N.S., are investigating multiple acts of mischief in the area of Lincolnville and Upper Big Tracadie.

The series of acts, which police believe to be related, were first reported to law enforcement around 11:15 a.m. on Sept 17 when Antigonish County District RCMP received a report of damage to a port-a-potty, a mailbox and a small food pantry on Mattie Road in Upper Big Tracadie. Police say the damage was believed to have taken place overnight and it appeared the items had been damaged by a vehicle.

Later the same day, Guysborough County District RCMP were alerted of a roadside library in Upper Big Tracadie that had also sustained damage overnight.

Then on Sept. 19 at about 7:35 a.m., police in Guysborough County responded to a report of damage to paving equipment at a property on Gero Road in Lincolnville. According to police, officers learned that someone had vandalized construction equipment and a port-a-potty with paint sometime between Sept. 16 and 19. Mobile traffic equipment and a skid steer were also damaged.

Through the course of their investigation, police have gathered information and evidence that suggests the incidents may be related. Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Guysborough County District RCMP at 902-533-3801.