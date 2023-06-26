N.S. police investigating thefts of copper wire at multiple power substations
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
Three police forces in Nova Scotia are investigating several break-ins to power substations across the province over the last six weeks.
In a joint news release Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP, Halifax Regional Police and Bridgewater Police Service say the break-ins have resulted the theft of copper wire and industrial tools.
Police say the break-ins were all in Nova Scotia, and occurred on:
- May 15 on White Rock Road near New Minas
- May 17 on Windmill Road in Dartmouth
- May 23 on Waverly Road in Waverley
- May 31 and June 1 on Brushy Hill Road in Upper Sackville
- June 1 on Highway 7 in Westphal
- June 1 on Cove Road in Mount Thom
- June 3 on King Street in Bridgewater
- June 19 on Brickyard Road in Carleton Corner
- June 24 on Pulp Mill Road in Weymouth
According to the release, a black pickup truck was observed at several of the scenes, and a white Dodge Charger was spotted at one.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact their local police or RCMP detachment, or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
