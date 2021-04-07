N.S. police review board dismisses hearing of police wrongdoing in Joneil Hanna's death

The Nova Scotia Police Review Board has dismissed an appeal by the father of Joneil Hanna that Cape Breton police did anything wrong in the investigation into the teen’s death.

The board was reviewing how the Cape Breton Regional Police handled the teen's death.

Joneil Hanna, 17, was struck and killed on a highway after leaving a graduation party in the community of Leitches Creek on June 10, 2018.

In the 15-page decision, the police board says they were satisfied with the officer's decision that the driver of the vehicle that hit Joneil Hanna wasn’t intoxicated.

Also in the decision, the three-member panel said that "false and speculative material, "including posts on social media, complicated the investigation and "no doubt magnified the pain and distress of Joneil's family and friends."

The lawyer representing the Hanna family had focused on underage drinking the night of the graduation party, and why police let Hayden Laffin, the driver of the vehicle that struck Joneil Hanna, go home without taking a statement.

"One concern was Laffin was speaking with officers, but he was released without consulting with other officers about whether he should or shouldn't be released," lawyer Laura McCarthy said last September.

Laffin was originally charged with obstruction of justice for lying to police, but that charge was eventually dropped by the Crown.

Police have said Laffin showed no signs of impairment.

The review was requested by Hanna’s father and was held in Sydney last September.