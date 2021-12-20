N.S. police seize illegal vape juice from several vape shops across the province

Officials in Nova Scotia say more than 50 litres of illegal vape juice has been taken off the streets in Nova Scotia following an investigation by the Department of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services' compliance and special investigations units.

On Nov. 17, the compliance and special investigations unit, along with members of the Halifax Regional Police and Truro Police, searched four VaporHub vape shops at locations in Halifax, Dartmouth, Lower Sackville and Truro.

The province says police seized 51,000 millilitres (51 litres) of illegal vape juice, valued at $70,000.

According to government officials, the illegal products consisted of flavoured vape juice, products with nicotine amounts of the legal limit and intentionally mislabeled products.

"Keeping illegal vaping products off the streets is about keeping it out of the hands of our youth," said Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services Minister Colton LeBlanc. "These products and nicotine addiction can have serious effects on the health of our youth and we are committed to working with law enforcement to keep it off the streets."

In a news release from the province, it says the estimated provincial tax value of the seizure is $25,000.

VaporHub Inc. is scheduled to appear in court at several locations in late-January to face charges under the Tobacco Access Act.

"Since Jan. 1, 2021, Service Nova Scotia and Internal Service's compliance and special investigations unit has conducted 29 seizures and seized 430,000 ml (430 litres) of illegal e-juice with a retail value of about $605,000 and a tax value of $215,000. A large amount of this product was flavoured with high levels of nicotine which is attractive to youth," wrote the province in a news release on Monday.

On April 1, 2020, Nova Scotia became one of the first provinces to announce measures to address vaping and the only province to announce a full flavour ban.

Anyone with information about the sale and manufacturing of illegal vape or tobacco products is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.