N.S. police watchdog says Truro officer faces sex-assault and voyeurism charges
Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog says it has laid four sex-related charges against a member of the Truro Police Service.
The Serious Incident Response Team says it was contacted on March 21 by police in Truro, N.S., about 80 kilometres northeast of Halifax, concerning an allegation of voyeurism against one of its officers.
The agency says that during its investigation it identified a second individual who made allegations of voyeurism against the same officer, in relation to a separate incident.
In both instances the complainants and the officer knew each other.
The agency says 29-year-old Const. JinHo Kim faces two counts of sexual assault and two counts of voyeurism.
The accused is to appear in court in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sept. 26 in relation to the second incident and has a second court appearance on Sept. 27 in Truro in relation to the initial allegations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Union accuses CN of tracking employee's location outside of work hours through company-issued deviceThe union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratoriumThe Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
Maley Drive on schedule to reopen at Frood Rd. on Sept. 1Work on creating a final roundabout on the Maley Drive extension is proceeding as scheduled, with the road reopening Sept. 1 and the roundabout being completed in November.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safetyThe family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurantBritish singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon LightfootA city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfiresKing Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after toddler found in car blocking a lane of a Toronto highwayA 28-year-old mother is facing impaired driving charges after she was found blocking highway traffic with her two-year-old in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deathsNinety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.