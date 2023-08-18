N.S. post-secondary students scramble to find off-campus housing

The start of the year for students pursuing post-secondary studies isn’t far off, still many students are scrambling for accommodations.

Students are starting to trickle in to the city, but, for the most part, campuses in Halifax are pretty quiet right now.

Those that are in the area are grateful they have found a place to stay for the school year.

“It took me two months to find my own apartment,” says university student, Kevin Delgado.

Some lucky students have even secured an apartment for next year.

“We are able to re-sign our lease, so we are set in for next year,” says Cassidy Van Praet.

“It saves us the hassle of having to look again. I know people who are still looking, they’ve been looking for months and they might have to go without.”

That’s the situation Monica Muise finds herself in.

“I was going to school to take advanced diploma for addictions community outreach. I had to do three different placements, I had to do a lot of studying. I had eight classes a semester doing social services, so I did two years of school already,” she says.

The course is only offered at the Nova Scotia Community College in Kingston. The Yarmouth resident, however, couldn’t find a place to stay.

“I had to withdraw from my program because I can’t find any living. And I’ve been looking for months now,” Muise says. “I started this process in February, I found out in January that I was accepted into the program.”

So, instead of attending class, Muise is working in retail and on the Digby ferry.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming a common story.

Veronica Hollick shares an apartment with four other students in Halifax.

She’s taking a co-op position during her first semester and has put her room up for sublet.

“I’ve already gotten like 300 messages and one of the people I’m considering to take my room, he wants to place for the full year, but since he can’t find anything, he’s willing to take anything,” says Hollick.

A familiar situation for many students, looking for a place to stay, and study.

