N.S. premier names African Nova Scotian woman to his cabinet in historic first

Twila Grosse made history Thursday in becoming the first Black woman in Nova Scotia history appointed to the provincial cabinet.

Premier Tim Houston named Grosse minister of African Nova Scotian affairs and minister of the Public Service Commission, five weeks after she won the Aug. 9 byelection in the riding of Preston.

Houston says Grosse is the first Black woman in cabinet in its 175-year history.

"I'm so proud of these firsts for our province and for our party," the premier said. "The only question Nova Scotians will ask is 'What took the province so long?"'

Grosse said she's so new to politics that she hasn't had time to contemplate what key issues she wants to champion on behalf of African Nova Scotians.

But she said she felt a strong sense of responsibility to her community as she was being sworn in at the lieutenant-governor's residence on Thursday.

"I was thinking, 'Wow, what a privilege, what an honour to be given this task.' I've worked hard in the community and I feel ready for this. It's very humbling and I'm very grateful," she said.

Meanwhile, the premier announced that Karla MacFarlane will move from the community services portfolio to become the first female Speaker of the legislature after Speaker Keith Bain leaves next month.

Trevor Boudreau, member of the legislature for Richmond, becomes minister of community services and minister responsible for L'nu affairs.

In other changes, Kent Smith, the member of the legislature for Eastern Shore, joins cabinet as minister of fisheries and aquaculture.

Allan MacMaster becomes minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage, while retaining his job as finance minister.

Barbara Adams becomes the minister responsible for military relations and continues as minister of seniors and long-term care.

Jill Balser becomes the minister responsible for the advisory council on the status of women and retains her portfolio as minister of labour, skills and immigration.

Pat Dunn is leaving the fisheries portfolio and Steve Craig is stepping down as minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage. Both have indicated they don't intend to run in the next provincial election but will continue to sit as members of the legislature.

