N.S. Premier, new health system leadership team to tour province to hear from front-line workers

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new leadership team Wednesday that will take immediate action to improve health care in the province.

The announcement comes just one day after Houston and his cabinet were sworn into office.

During a live news conference Wednesday morning, Houston says between Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, he, along with the minister and the leadership team, will tour the province to hear from front-line health-care professionals.

“I’ve said all along that transformational change was needed to improve health care and it starts today,” said Houston. “We’ve put an experienced team in place with a mandate to listen, make decisions and take quick action. They will remove the barriers that are getting in the way of change and providing better health care to Nova Scotians.”

The four-person leadership team will be led by Karen Oldfield, who has been appointed interim CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA). The province says Oldfield previously served in the office of former premier John Hamm and was CEO of the Halifax Port Authority.

Working with Oldfield will be Jeannine Lagasse, Dr. Kevin Orrell and Janet Davidson.

Lagasse has been appointed deputy minister of the Department of Health and Wellness after serving as associate deputy minister.

Orrell has been appointed CEO of the newly created Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment and is the former deputy minister of Health and Wellness.

Orrell's office will report directly to Thompson and its job will be to recruit and retain doctors, nurses, continuing-care assistants (CCAs), paramedics and other health professionals.

Orrell said the province is at "very low capacity" regarding the number of professionals it needs to deliver quality care.

"Thousands of people are looking for family doctors, there's a vacancy rate of 20 per cent for nurses and CCAs are in short supply, challenging our long-term care homes," he said. Recruitment, Orrell added, needs to be "stepped up" and streamlined in order for Nova Scotia to remain competitive with other provinces.

Orrell used the example of his daughter, a newly trained doctor, who he said met barriers when she tried to return home to Nova Scotia to work. "It took months of very awkward negotiation before she was offered the job, but luckily she was dedicated to coming back to the province," he said.

The team also includes Davidson who has been appointed as the administrator of the Nova Scotia Health Authority. She is the former chair of the NSHA board of directors and was interim CEO of the NSHA in 2019. Davidson’s previous roles include deputy minister of Health in Alberta and CEO of Toronto East General Hospital.

The province says the current CEO of the NSHA, Brendan Carr, will leave his post. As well, Thompson has dismissed the board of directors under the minister’s authority in the Health Authorities Act. The administrator replaces the board.

“I want to thank Dr. Carr and the board of directors at the Nova Scotia Health Authority for their service,” said Houston. “This new team will work with the frontline health-care workers and system leaders to drive the changes that Nova Scotians asked for.”

Replacing Lagasse as associate deputy minister at Health and Wellness will be Craig Beaton, a former senior executive director at the department.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said Carr and the board have done "tremendous" work over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and he expressed disappointment that health management was being "condensed to four people."

Rankin said the board was a more diverse reflection of the province's population because it had a Black member and an Indigenous member.

"We need diverse voices at the leadership table, especially in places like health care, so my view is that this is a step backwards," he said.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill also panned the announcement, noting that his party had been part of a recent battle to get the health authority board meetings opened to the public.

"Having that board done away with, we've lost that transparency, we've lost that accountability -- that's of great concern," said Burrill.

With files from The Canadian Press.